Most volunteers no longer visit Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region: enemy is hitting civilians with artillery and FPV drones

682 people remain in Chasiv Yar, there is no heat, electricity, or water. Most of the volunteers no longer visit, because the main risk for them is artillery and the work of FPV drones that work on civilians.

As Censor.NET informs, Serhii Chaus, the head of the Chasiv Yar RMA, announced this on the air of Hromadske Radio.

"At the moment, the city is under control. This is a Ukrainian city and the occupiers have no place here. People in the city now simply exist. It's difficult to call it the conditions because there is no heat, electricity, water.

The majority of volunteers no longer visit the city, and this is an indicator. The main risk is artillery and the work of FPV drones that work on civilians," the message says.

Chaus emphasized that 682 people remain in the city.

"Unfortunately, there was no evacuation for the last 3-4 days. There were no people willing to leave. The main narrative that people carry is that this is their home and their Motherland, and they don't want to leave their land. There are no children in the city, the majority of people are 60+, about 70%," said Chaus.

He added that there is not a single surviving high-rise building in the city. Most of them received critical damage, and in the private sector at least there are no windows. Arrivals are frequent and very numerous.

"We've had a peak of shelling for about a month now, and it hasn't started to decline yet, although we would really like to. The maximum number of shelling is happening every day. It's not quiet in the city," added the head of the Chasiv Yar RMA.

It will be recalled that the military personnel of the OSGT "Khortytsia" reported that Russian troops continue to actively storm the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. The enemy is trying to take the city "in a vice."