At night, Ruscists directed GABs into yard of school in Beryslav. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked Berislav, Kherson region, with GABs at night. A hit was recorded in the yard of a local school.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Alexander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
Two guided aerial bombs were dropped on the town at night. A hit was recorded in the yard of a local school. As a result, educational premises and a boiler room were destroyed.
There were no civilian casualties as a result of these strikes.
