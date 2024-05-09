At night, Ruscists directed GABs into yard of school in Beryslav. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Berislav, Kherson region, with GABs at night. A hit was recorded in the yard of a local school.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Alexander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Two guided aerial bombs were dropped on the town at night. A hit was recorded in the yard of a local school. As a result, educational premises and a boiler room were destroyed.

There were no civilian casualties as a result of these strikes.

Read: Occupants shelled 14 settlements in Kherson region yesterday, hit house of culture in Mykolaiv region







