Ruscists drop 2 GABs on civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia. PHOTOS

Today, on 9 May, Russian invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia, Sumy region, with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region.

As noted, on 9 May, at around 2:15 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the city.

As a result of the occupiers' attack, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Обстріл Білопілля 9 травня 2024 року
Обстріл Білопілля 9 травня 2024 року
Обстріл Білопілля 9 травня 2024 року
Обстріл Білопілля 9 травня 2024 року

