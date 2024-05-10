ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11453 visitors online
News Photo War
1 243 0

The occupiers shelled Esman district of Sumy region: woman was killed, 17-year-old girl was injured. PHOTO

A 64-year-old woman died as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the Esman district in the Shostka direction of the Sumy region. Her 17-year-old granddaughter was injured.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office of the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the investigation, on 10 May 2024, from 07:10 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman district of the Shostka direction  for an hour," the statement said;

A 64-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling, and her 17-year-old granddaughter was wounded.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Ruscists drop 2 GABs on civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia. PHOTOS

Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини 10 травня 2024 року
Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини 10 травня 2024 року

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Sumska region (1115)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 