In Donetsk region, enemy shelled 10 settlements during day, two people were injured. PHOTOS

On 11 May, the Russian invaders attacked Kurakhove, Novohrodivka, Selydove, the villages of Hostre, Kurakhivka, Dorozhne, Mykolaivka, Novozhelanne, Novoselivka Persha, and Yablunivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, 4 multi-story buildings were damaged, in Kurakhivka, 5 private houses were damaged as a result of an artillery strike, and in Novozhelanne, three houses were damaged.

A civilian was injured in Novoselivka as a result of artillery shelling and a private house was destroyed. Occupants attacked Selydove with Smerch MLRS, damaging four houses and a car.

Kramatorsk district

Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman district. The outskirts of Kostiantynivska and Illinivska communities are under fire.

The militants attacked Mykolaivka with Smerch MLRS, wounding a man and damaging two private houses and a business.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 9 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.

303 people, including 31 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

Read also on Censor.NET: "White Angels" came under targeted attack by racists during evacuation of wounded from Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region











