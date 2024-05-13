Overnight in Kharkiv region: 7 people were injured in Vovchansk as result of massive shelling, enemy fired at Lyptsi, Dvorichna, Mali Prokhody. PHOTO

More than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Staritsa, Zarichne, Zelenyi Yar, Hontarivka, Tomakhivka, Yurchenkove, Vovchansk and others. The towns of Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Staritsa and others were shelled by aerial bombardment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

In the evening of 12 May, around 18.25, Russians shelled the village of Mali Prokhody, Kharkiv district, and a fire broke out in a residential building.

In the afternoon, at 13.00, the enemy attacked Dvorichna with MLRS. A 46-year-old woman was wounded, one private house was also damaged. At 10.30 a.m., the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, was attacked by GAB. A municipal educational institution was hit.

On 12 May, as a result of a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk with various types of weapons, private houses were damaged. 7 people were injured.

5762 people have already been evacuated from frontline communities in Kharkiv region

"So far, 1695 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 2589 from Kharkiv district, 44 from Bohodukhiv district and 1434 people have been evacuated by volunteers," noted Syniehubov.

See more: Over 4500 residents have been evacuated from border settlements of Kharkiv region - SSES. PHOTOS





