Over 4500 residents have been evacuated from border settlements of Kharkiv region - SSES. PHOTOS

The evacuation of residents of the border settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, where the situation has significantly deteriorated, has been going on for more than two days. Over this time, we have managed to evacuate more than 4,500 people.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the evacuation of the population is being carried out under the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the National Police and the State Emergency Service in cooperation with local executive authorities and self-government bodies.

Residents of the border area are notified of the need to evacuate their settlements and then accompanied to intermediate evacuation points. In addition, SES psychologists are constantly working with people on the ground.

"As of now, more than 4,500 residents have been evacuated from the border settlements of Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of the region by joint efforts," the statement said.

Earlier, Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of Vovchansk's CMA, denied the alleged entry of Russian occupiers into the city. According to him, there is currently no officially confirmed information about the presence of Russian invaders in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. It is known that there is constant shelling and fighting.

