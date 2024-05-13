Russian snipers fire on armoured police car during evacuation of people from Vovchansk. VIDEO+PHOTOS

An armoured Toyota Hilux SUV received six months ago as a donation from the US government for law enforcement in Kharkiv region saved the lives of three police officers. They were on their way to evacuate people from under fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

"Today, on the outskirts of the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, a car with police officers came under enemy small arms fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.





The evacuation was carried out by two policemen under the supervision of the head of the territorial unit.

"We drove to the street where we had to pick up the citizens and heard shots in our direction from the outskirts of Vovchansk. We got hit in the windscreen where the driver was sitting, as well as the passenger windows and doors. When we turned around, we got a punctured wheel and were also shot at," said Maksym Stetsyna, head of Police Department No. 1 of the Chuhuiv District Police Department.

