Ruscist shell outpatient clinic in Zolota Balka, Kherson region. PHOTO

On Thursday, 16 May, Russian troops attacked an outpatient clinic in the village of Zolota Balka, Kherson region. No one was injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian troops attacked Zolota Balka in the Novooleksandrivska community. The attack hit a local outpatient clinic," the statement said.

It is noted that the shelling smashed the windows in the outpatient clinic. People were not injured as a result of the shelling. 

