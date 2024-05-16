One person died and four were injured as result of shelling by occupiers of Vysoke in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Today, on 16 May, the occupants shelled one of the settlements of Beryslav district of the Kherson region. There is one dead and one wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on 16 May, at approximately 11:10 a.m., the Russian army shelled one of the settlements in the Beryslav district. According to preliminary data, one person was killed by shell explosions, four other local residents were injured, three of them were hospitalized.

Residential buildings and vehicles were also damaged.





According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, the enemy conducted an air strike on the village of Vysoke.



As a result, a shop building, two private houses, and a car were damaged.

What is known about the victims

According to Prokudin, five people were injured.

Thus, a man of approximately 45 years old sustained life-threatening injuries.

Another man, 39 years old, was seriously injured - blast trauma, eye and forearm wounds.



A 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with concussion. Two men, born in 1983 and 1961, were also taken to hospital.

Doctors are reportedly conducting examinations and assisting the victims.