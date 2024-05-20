In Sevastopol, Russian Navy ship Cyclone, which is carrier of Kalibr, was hit by missile attack - media. PHOTO

On the night of 19 May, the Ukrainian defence forces could have destroyed the Russian Navy ship Cyclone, which is a carrier of Kalibr. The ship was based in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind, Censor.NET reports.

"Today near the Kuryacha port, near where the missile strike was launched, there was a ship 70-75 meters long... In the afternoon, the ship was no longer there... We assume that it was the Cyclone that was hit. The accuracy of this satellite's distance measurement is low," the statement said.

It is noted that the Cyclone is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

In turn, Russian Telegram channels write that the attack on the Cyclone was allegedly carried out by two ATACMS ballistic missiles. The resources note that the attack killed 6 Russian Black Sea Fleet servicemen, injured 11, and sank the ship.

On Sunday, 19 May, the Public Affairs Service of the Ukrainian Navy Command reported that the Defence Forces had destroyed the Russian Black Sea Fleet minesweeper Kovrovets.