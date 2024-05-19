Russian naval minesweeper "Kovrovets" was destroyed - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The defense forces destroyed the Russian minesweeper "Kovrovets" of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the public relations service of the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Tonight, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a sea minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation project 266-M "Kovrovets".

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with their comrades, continue to bring us closer to Victory," the message reads.

It will be recalled that in April the Ukrainian military attacked the ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Kommuna".