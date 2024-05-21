Two Shaheds were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district, houses damaged in Nikopol region due to enemy shelling. PHOTOS

On the night of 21 May, in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the defenders of the sky destroyed 2 Shaheds.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the falling debris damaged outbuildings.

"Since the evening, the enemy has attacked Nikopol district several times. They used attack drones of various types and artillery. They attacked Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Myrove communities," informed Lysak.

According to the RMA, 6 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. One outbuilding was destroyed, 3 others were damaged. An administrative building, a gas pipeline and a power line were hit.

No people were injured in the Russian strikes on Nikopol.