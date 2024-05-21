ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4526 visitors online
News Photo War
664 0

Two Shaheds were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district, houses damaged in Nikopol region due to enemy shelling. PHOTOS

On the night of 21 May, in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the defenders of the sky destroyed 2 Shaheds.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the falling debris damaged outbuildings.

"Since the evening, the enemy has attacked Nikopol district several times. They used attack drones of various types and artillery. They attacked Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Myrove communities," informed Lysak.

According to the RMA, 6 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. One outbuilding was destroyed, 3 others were damaged. An administrative building, a gas pipeline and a power line were hit.

See more: Nikopol suffered almost 30 Russian drone and artillery attacks during day. One person was injured - RMA. PHOTOS

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 21 травня 2024 року
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 21 травня 2024 року
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 21 травня 2024 року
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 21 травня 2024 року
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 21 травня 2024 року
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 21 травня 2024 року

No people were injured in the Russian strikes on Nikopol.

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Nikopol (686)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 