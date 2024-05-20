Nikopol suffered almost 30 Russian drone and artillery attacks during day. One person was injured - RMA. PHOTOS

Russians attack Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery 27 times

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol district has been under enemy attack all day. 23 uses of drones, 4 artillery attacks. Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrovka communities suffered," said Lysak.

According to him, a 42-year-old man was injured in the shelling. He received a shrapnel wound. He is hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Watch more: Ruscists attacked enterprise in Kherson: man died. VIDEO

In addition:

an apartment block and 18 private houses were damaged. 5 outbuildings and a garage. Dozens of cars were damaged, including the company vehicles of gas workers.

A medical facility, an infrastructure facility, and a grocery store were destroyed. An unused building caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

gas pipelines, power lines and 17 solar panels.

In addition, a dry grass fire started in Kryvyi Rih district due to the fall of the downed missile debris. It was quickly extinguished.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on the afternoon of 20 May, Russian invaders shelled the frontline territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man.