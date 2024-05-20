Ruscists attacked enterprise in Kherson: man died. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, killing a man. Another person was wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

For example, the Russians attacked one of the city's enterprises.

"So far, we know about one dead and one injured. The man's heart stopped from fatal wounds. My condolences to the family of the deceased...



A 72-year-old man was also injured as a result of the shelling. He was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury. Doctors are currently examining him," the head of the region added.

Read more: Over 850 combat engagements took place in frontline last week - General Staff