Zelenskyy and Baerbock discussed the initiative to find additional air defense systems for Ukraine. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is visiting Ukraine for the seventh time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy briefed Baerbock on the situation on the frontline and Ukraine's priority defence needs.

In particular, the parties discussed the joint initiative of the German Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence to find additional Patriot and other air def ence systems for Ukraine.

It was also mentioned that additional anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany could soon protect Ukrainian skies.

"We are very grateful for the military support and financial assistance. We look forward to your further assistance. Our countries have very good relations. We are grateful to the German society for supporting Ukraine, for sheltering our people," Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership and the organisation of the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery (URC 2024) to be held in June in Berlin, and coordinated steps to fill it with specific projects.