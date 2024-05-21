German Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives in Kyiv on visit. PHOTO

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in Kyiv on a visit.

This was reported by the German Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Our support is based on a deep conviction that Ukraine will win this war. Putin is speculating that at some point we will run out of strength, but we have the strength of spirit. Together with many other countries from all over the world, Germany is unwaveringly standing by Ukraine. The people of Ukraine can rely on this in the long term. We will demonstrate this very clearly in June when we invite the world to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. Together with our partners around the world and a strong alliance of business, civil society and local authorities, we are investing in a long-term insurance policy for Ukraine's future," Baerbock said upon arrival, as quoted by DW's correspondent in Kyiv.

As Censor.NET previously reported, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Odesa on an unannounced visit on 24 February 2024, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.