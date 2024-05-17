Situation is extremely dramatic, Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense - Baerbok

It is necessary to continue international support for air defense of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to DW, this was stated by the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbok, before the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Friday, May 17.

"The situation is extremely dramatic, and not only in Kharkiv but also in many other places of Ukraine. The country needs further support, especially in terms of air defense," Baerbok emphasized.

She also noted that the new Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region shows how important it is to cut the supply routes of the Russian Armed Forces. announced that for this purpose, Germany provided Ukraine with another Patriot system. She called on other countries to follow this example.

Also remind, that on the morning of May 10, 2024, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. In 7 days, the enemy expanded the zone of active hostilities by almost 70 km. He concentrated his main efforts on the direction of Strilecha-Lypky and on captured Vovchansk.

