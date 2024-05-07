Russia is waging war of aggression at all levels, - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the Kremlin is waging a "war of aggression at all levels," including blocking Ukrainian grain exports and conducting cyberattacks in Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Baerbock noted that Russia is waging a "war of aggression at all levels," referring, in particular, to the blockade of Ukrainian grain exports and "massive cyberattacks."

She recalled that these cyberattacks have also targeted the Social Democratic Party in Germany and companies in the Federal Republic.

Read more: Ruscists hit Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia: Man wounded, fire breaks out

"This is an irresponsible process. This is an event that we cannot remain silent about," Baerbock added.

What is known about the Russian cyberattack

As a reminder, on May 3, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Russia had carried out cyberattacks on the email accounts of one of the largest democratic parties in Germany.

She emphasized that the actions of the aggressor country would not be left unanswered. Subsequently, the Czech Republic announced that its institutions had also been targeted by this cyber campaign.

Previously, Russian cyberattacks have also targeted government agencies, departments, and organizations in EU member states, including Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Sweden.