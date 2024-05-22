Enemy FPV drone attacks police vehicle on its way to evacuate people from Vovchansk. PHOTO
An enemy FPV drone attacked a police car on its way to evacuate people from Vovchansk. A police officer was wounded.
This was announced by the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, on 21 May, an employee of the Vovchansk police department was on his way to pick up people who were waiting for evacuation. He did not get there. The enemy's FPV attacked the police car," the statement reads.
The policeman is alive, he suffered an acubar injury. People were evacuated anyway, the police said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password