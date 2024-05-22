ENG
Enemy FPV drone attacks police vehicle on its way to evacuate people from Vovchansk. PHOTO

An enemy FPV drone attacked a police car on its way to evacuate people from Vovchansk. A police officer was wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, on 21 May, an employee of the Vovchansk police department was on his way to pick up people who were waiting for evacuation. He did not get there. The enemy's FPV attacked the police car," the statement reads.

The policeman is alive, he suffered an acubar injury. People were evacuated anyway, the police said.

