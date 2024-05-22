Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired upon 9 localities, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 2,329 hostile attacks were registered in the towns of Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, the villages of Hostre, Pivnichne, Ozerne, Ostrivske, Rih, and Toretsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

In the Marinka community, Paraskoviivka, Maksymilianivka and Antonivka were shelled.

A Russian missile strike on Rih, located within the city of Pokrovsk, destroyed a private house and damaged two others. As of 7am, the rescue operation, which lasted all night at the site of the strike, was completed. The bodies of two people - a man, 52, and his wife, 46 - were recovered from the rubble. Their 10-year-old son and another man, 24, were hospitalised with injuries.

In Kurakhivka community, a house in Hirnyk was damaged, and Ostrovske was shelled. The enemy also shelled Ozerne with "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers, damaging a private house, an outbuilding and two civilian cars.

Kramatorsk district

"On the night of 22 May, Russians shelled Lyman, injuring a civilian. Five private houses, a shop, an administrative building, gas pipelines, and a car were destroyed," the Donetsk regional police said.

In addition, 2 private houses in Ozerne were damaged in the Lyman community.

In Kostiantynivka, 5 houses were damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

Bakhmut district

In Chasovoyarsk community, 19 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. In Siversk, 2 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged.

The enemy dropped a GAB-250 bomb on Pivnichne, damaging three private houses.

