Day in Donetsk region: 3 persons were wounded, Russians opened fire 15 times. PHOTOS

Three people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region. The occupiers shelled three districts of the region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

A person was wounded in Katerynivka of Marinka community. In Kurakhove community, Kurakhove and Berestky were shelled. In the Pokrovsk community, 2 private houses were damaged: in Pokrovsk and Ukrainka.

Kramatorsk district.

In the Lyman community, 2 houses were damaged in Zarichne and 1 in Yampil. A house was damaged in Kostiantynivka, and 2 more in Viroliubivka. In Stara Mykolaivka of Illinivska community, 2 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In Pivnichne of Toretsk community, 2 people were injured and 26 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses were damaged. Another 1 house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siverska community.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 15 times at localities in Donetsk region. 276 people, including 23 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

