Enemy attacked Toretsk, man was killed. PHOTO
On the morning of 22 May, Russian troops attacked Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, one person died as a result of the shelling of Toretsk.
"Russians shelled the town this morning, killing a 26-year-old man," the statement said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk, killing a couple and wounding others.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password