Enemy attacked Toretsk, man was killed. PHOTO

On the morning of 22 May, Russian troops attacked Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one person died as a result of the shelling of Toretsk.

"Russians shelled the town this morning, killing a 26-year-old man," the statement said.

