Petro Poroshenko is bringing another 2,000 drones to the frontline. The cost of this batch of equipment is UAH 40.9 million, or over a million dollars.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

The equipment being transferred to the frontline includes traditional daytime FPV drones equipped with initiation boards. Also, the first batch of FPV drones with a thermal imaging camera that can operate at night. In addition to these, the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades will also receive the scarce Mavic day and night drones for aerial reconnaissance.

"This week alone, we have received more than 1% of the total number of FPVs supplied to the frontline by the state over the past 7 months. It takes us 6-8 days from money to delivery to the military. I don't understand why our soldiers have to wait 6-8 months. We show how to do it better," Poroshenko said.

Read more: Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko is wanted in Russia

Earlier, Poroshenko said that 15,900 FPV drones had already been handed over to the Armed Forces, which is 10% of the number of drones handed over to the troops by the state.