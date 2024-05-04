Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko is wanted in Russia

Russia has put former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the wanted list.

This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

Russians have put former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the wanted list. It is noted that he is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It is not specified under which article.

As a reminder, today, 4 May, Russians also put Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the current president of Ukraine, on the wanted list.

