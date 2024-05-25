Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 500,080 people (+1,140 per day), 7,650 tanks, 12,929 artillery systems, 14,786 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 500,080 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.05.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 5,080 (+1140) people,
- tanks - 7,650 (+15) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 14786 (+11) units,
- artillery systems - 12929 (+27) units,
- MLRS - 1082 (+2) units,
- air defense systems - 814 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 356 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 10414 (+4),
- cruise missiles - 2209 (+0),
- ships/boats - 27 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tankers - 17608 (+39) units,
- special equipment - 2104 (+3)
"WARNING! Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - operational and tactical level UAVs. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses for the day are reported as usual. The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
