At night, enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery, in morning they hit Marhanets district. PHOTOS
During the night, the enemy attacked Nikopol region 8 times, launched 4 kamikaze drones and about three dozen artillery shells.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
The shelling in Nikopol damaged a school, a medical facility, 4 trade pavilions, and 2 shops.
"6 apartment buildings, an outbuilding, 4 garages, a car, and power lines were damaged. Three private houses were damaged. Two more, according to the updated information, were damaged due to a drone strike last night," the statement said.
The enemy also shelled the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka districts with heavy artillery at night.
The enemy hit the Marhanets district again in the morning.
