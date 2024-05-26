Russians shelled Nikopol district 10 times with artillery and kamikaze drones. One woman was injured. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of the Dnipro region 10 times with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, and one woman was injured in the district centre.

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, Russians fired 10 times at Nikopol district. They shelled civilian settlements with heavy artillery. They also used kamikaze drones," said Lysak.

According to him, a 69-year-old woman was injured in one of the attacks in Nikopol. She was hospitalised with contusion. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

The head of the RMA noted that a two- and three-storey building and 24 private houses in the town were damaged. A shop and the premises of the medical centre were damaged. 17 outbuildings, 2 greenhouses, 5 cars, solar panels, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

In addition, the Marhanets and Myrovka communities were shelled. There were no casualties there.

