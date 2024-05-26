In morning, there was explosion in Khmelnytskyi region, air defense was working, there were no casualties or damage

On the morning of May 26, an explosion was heard in one of the districts of Khmelnytskyi region during the declared air alert.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Khmelnytskyi RMA.

"This morning, during an air alert, as a result of an enemy attack, an explosion was heard in one of the districts of the region.

Air defense forces were working. There were no casualties or damage," the report said.

A massive attack on the night of May 26, 2024

As Censor.NET reported, on the night of May 26, the Russians launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. According to the Air Force, the air defense forces shot down all Х-101/Х-555missiles and Shaheds. In the town of Zhmerinka in the Vinnytsia region, three four-story residential buildings were damaged as a result of the falling debris of an enemy drone.

It was also reported that on the night of May 26, the Russian invaders launched a rocket-shahed attack on the Khmelnytskyi region, and there were power outages in Starokostiantyniv.