Two people died and five were injured as result of Russian attack on Snihurivka. PHOTOS

A Russian strike on Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region killed two people, their bodies were found during the rubble removal.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Civilian objects in the region came under enemy fire today. In the afternoon, a missile strike on Snihurivka caused a fire in a coffee shop, a car shop, and a tyre service, and a blast wave damaged a self-service car wash," the statement said.

As noted, firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 300 square metres.

Read more: Ruscists hit Snihurivka with missile: they hit car wash, two people were injured

Five victims are currently known, including a 17-year-old girl and a boy.

In addition, the bodies of two dead people were found during the rubble removal. The work is ongoing.



