Ruscists struck in Borova: man was wounded and "Nova Poshta" office was on fire. PHOTOS

The day before, at 23:05, the occupiers attacked Borova, Izium district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of the attack on Borova

According to him, two residential buildings were on fire. A 70-year-old man was injured and hospitalised with explosive wounds.

At another address, a fire broke out at a Nova Poshta branch.

