Ruscists struck in Borova: man was wounded and "Nova Poshta" office was on fire. PHOTOS
The day before, at 23:05, the occupiers attacked Borova, Izium district, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Consequences of the attack on Borova
According to him, two residential buildings were on fire. A 70-year-old man was injured and hospitalised with explosive wounds.
At another address, a fire broke out at a Nova Poshta branch.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password