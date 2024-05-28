Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: at night enemy attacked Nikopol district, in morning Myrivska community came under fire, man was wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region. On the night of 28 May, a unit of the "East" military group shot down an enemy Shahed in Novomoskovsk district.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Night shelling in the Nikopol region

According to him, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district four times that night. The enemy used heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

"Enemy shells hit Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers. People survived," the statement said.

Attack on Myrivska community on the morning of 28 May

According to the RMA, this morning the aggressor attacked the district centre and the Myrivska community.

"A 32-year-old man was injured. He is hospitalised in a moderate condition. A sports club, a private house, a car, and an outbuilding were damaged," the statement said.







Other consequences are being clarified.