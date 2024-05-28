ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 503,800 people (+1460 per day), 7692 tanks, 13029 artillery systems, 14858 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 503,800 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.05.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 503800 (+1460) people,
  • tanks - 7692 (+21) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 14858 (+40) units,
  • artillery systems - 13029 (+48) units,
  • MLRS - 1085 (+1) units,
  • air defence systems - 815 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 357 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 10482 (+15),
  • cruise missiles - 2221 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 27 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 17740 (+46) units,
  • special equipment - 2122 (+4)

втрати військ рф за добу

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

