Ukrainian defenders discovered and eliminated occupier who was hiding behind trees. VIDEO
The defence forces discovered the occupier hiding behind the trees. The soldiers attacked the invader with a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on social media. After being hit by an FPV drone, the invader caught fire and set fire to the grass on which the corpses of the occupiers were lying.
