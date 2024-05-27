Border breakthrough in Kharkiv region: SBI confirmed that they have started investigation. VIDEO

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the breach of the state border in Kharkiv region by Russian troops.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

"On 10 May 2024, the invaders, during the storming of Ukrainian positions, managed to break through the first echelon of defence and seize several settlements along the border of Ukraine with Russia, causing losses to the Armed Forces and civilians," the statement said.

According to the SBI, during the investigation, there is close cooperation with the SSU operational units, as well as full communication and support from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kharkiv OTG, and the Khortytsia OSTG.

"As part of the pre-trial investigation, the Bureau comprehensively checks the level of supply and staffing of the Armed Forces units, the construction of fortifications, interaction between military units, etc. It also checks the actions of the leadership of all levels in the region during, before and after the enemy's offensive, and investigates possible facts of unjustified abandonment of combat positions by the Armed Forces.



The minute-by-minute development of events has now been established. A number of important examinations have been ordered and are expected to be completed in the near future. The preliminary qualification is unauthorised abandonment of the battlefield and negligence of military service (Article 429, Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Bureau said.

Procedural actions, the SBI added, are carried out taking into account the real situation in the places of deployment of the units and without prejudice to the performance of their combat missions.

Earlier, the media reported that the SBI's territorial office in Poltava was seizing a number of secret military documents as part of criminal proceedings opened over the Russian occupiers' breach of the state border in Kharkiv Oblast in May 2014.

The 125th Separate Brigade of the TD denied the accusations: The defence forces were ready for an offensive and no one retreated from their positions.

On the third day of the massive offensive, on 13 May, the commander of the Kharkiv military unit was replaced. General Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed to replace Yuriy Halushkin. Drapaty also remains the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.