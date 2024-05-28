Russians hit Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones: private houses, five-story building and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS
On 28 May, the occupiers attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery shells.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, during the day, the enemy terrorised Nikopol, Myrovka, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets communities.
The shelling damaged six private houses. One of them caught fire, and rescuers extinguished the fire. An outbuilding was destroyed, a five-storey building, a greenhouse, and power lines were damaged.
No one was reportedly injured.
