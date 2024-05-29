Ruscists hit Kramatorsk: road surface was destroyed, high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 29 May, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The asphalt surface of the road was destroyed by enemy shelling.

"Utilities are already working, so the road is still blocked. Apartment buildings and shops have also been damaged," Honcharenko said.

According to him, the consequences of the enemy shelling are being recorded.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had hit a residential building in Kramatorsk.