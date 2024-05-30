A Russian missile strike in the village of Mala Danilivka, Kharkiv region, destroyed the arena of the Kharkiv Zooveterinary Institute.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Malodanylivka community, Oleksandr Hololobov.

"War with horses, goats, pigs, rabbits and cows. The historical monument, a place where masters of sports were forged, children studied and residents simply rested, is completely destroyed," he wrote.

The equestrian arena on the territory of the equestrian sports complex at the State Biotechnology University is an architectural monument built at the turn of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.









Gololobov added that around 2 a.m. on 30 May, five missile strikes were launched at infrastructure facilities and residential areas of the Malodanylivka community. Preliminary, with S-300 missiles.

"No one was injured. Only rabbits were among the dead," the head of the community added.













