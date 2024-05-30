Last day, occupiers shelled 12 settlements in Donetsk region, 8 people were injured. PHOTOS

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops wounded eight citizens over the past day. Pokrovske, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts came under enemy fire

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In the Mariinka district, Paraskoviivka, Maksymilianivka, and Kostiantynivka were shelled with artillery. The Kurakhivka district came under fire 9 times: 3 multi-story buildings in Hirnyk and 1 in Kurakhivka were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 8 people were injured, 3 multi-story buildings and 3 administrative buildings were damaged. Also, 3 houses were completely destroyed in Torske.

Bakhmut district

In the Toretsk district, 13 houses were damaged: 6 in Toretsk, 6 in Nelipivka, and 1 in Druzhba. In Chasovoyarsk community, 3 houses and 12 outbuildings were damaged. In Siversk, 3 houses were destroyed and the administrative building was damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 16 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 199 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 21 children.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 29 May 2024, Russian troops fired three times at Lyman, Donetsk region. At least 8 people were injured.















