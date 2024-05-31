Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 5 settlements, three people were wounded. PHOTOS

The towns of Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Kurakhivka, Pivnichne and Halytsynivka came under fire yesterday. 155 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 24 children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

An agricultural enterprise was damaged in Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar district.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhivka, 2 houses were damaged, the outskirts of Kurakhove were shelled. A house was destroyed in Vozdvizhenka of the Hrodivka district. A house was damaged in Novohrodivka.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, were wounded in Krasnohorivka as a result of artillery shelling.

Kramatorsk district

A building was destroyed in Torske of the Lyman district. The outskirts of the Kostiantynivka district are under fire.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 2 multi-story buildings and 5 private houses were damaged. Another 1 house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siverska community.

"Russians struck Pivdenne with a GAB-250 guided missile, injuring a civilian. 65 private houses, a bus, and a car were destroyed," the Donetsk regional police said.

Read more on Censor.NET: Occupants shelled 12 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, 8 people were injured. Photo report













