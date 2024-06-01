Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 508,780 people (+1,130 per day), 7,740 tanks, 13,184 artillery systems, 14,947 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 508,780 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.06.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 508780 (+1130) people,

tanks - 7740 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14947 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 13184 (+44) units,

MLRS - 1088 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 815 (+0) units,

aircraft - 357 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 10617 (+30),

cruise missiles - 2230 (+1),

ships/boats - 27 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 18006 (+101) units,

special equipment - 2181 (+17)

Read it on Censor.NET: In May, the Russian army suffered the largest losses since the beginning of the war: The average was over 1200 people a day - British intelligence

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.