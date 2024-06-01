Zelenskyy arrived in Singapore. PHOTO

Today, on 1 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue conference.

According to Zelenskyy, this conference is a key platform for security topics in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Global security is impossible when the world's largest country ignores recognised borders, international law and the UN Charter, blackmailing with hunger, darkness and nuclear weapons. Restoring a just peace in Ukraine and ensuring global food and nuclear security is the task of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. That is why it will be important for us to hear the voice of the Asia-Pacific region there," the Head of State noted.

According to the President, in Singapore, he will address a conference and hold a number of meetings, including with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, and Singaporean investors.