Zelenskyy met with President of Indonesia: they talked about Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation. PHOTOS

In Singapore, on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue Asian Security Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

This is stated on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the meeting, Zelenskyy congratulated his Indonesian counterpart on his victory in the March elections. In addition, the leaders discussed a number of issues. In particular, progress in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and areas of bilateral cooperation.

"We count on Indonesia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope for Indonesia's participation in the Global Peace Summit at the highest level.

During the meeting with Subianto, the Ukrainian President also stated that Ukraine was ready to increase supplies of agricultural products to Indonesia, despite Russia's attempts to obstruct civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is interested in developing relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and is seeking to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of the Association.

As a reminder, on Saturday, 1 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue conference.