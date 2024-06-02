In evening and in morning, enemy attacked Nikopol region. In Zaporizhzhia region, 6 settlements came under enemy fire. PHOTOS

In the evening, the occupiers attacked the Myrove and Marhanets districts in the Dnipro region. Over the course of the day, they conducted 381 attacks on settlements in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"In the evening, the aggressor continued to attack Nikopol district. They used kamikaze drones to hit the Myrove district. Marhanets was hit with artillery. Two private houses, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged," said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In the morning, it struck the Marhanets district and Nikopol. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.









Over the past day, the enemy attacked 6 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region 381 times, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Joint Forces Operation

In particular, the enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka and attacked 174 UAVs of various modifications in Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

Russians shelled Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka with multiple rocket launchers. 10 attacks were recorded

196 artillery shellings were made in Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

"We received 29 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured," said Fedorov.

