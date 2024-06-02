Wreckage of the "Shaheds" fell on warehouses in Mykolaiv region, and fire broke out. PHOTOS

On the night of 2 June, the warehouse of an industrial enterprise in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv region was on fire as a result of the fall of wreckage from downed Russian Shahed drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitalii Kim.

"On the night of 2 June, eleven Shahed 131/136 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and equipment in the Mykolaiv region," the statement said.

The wreckage of downed enemy UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type in the Kutsurubska community caused a fire in the warehouse of an industrial enterprise.

According to the State Emergency Service of Mykolaiv region, the fire was extinguished by 8.40 am.

