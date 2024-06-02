ENG
Day in Donetsk region: occupiers killed one person, another 8 were injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders fired on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region yesterday. There is a dead and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin

Pokrovsk district

In the Mariinka district, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Zoriane were shelled. In Kurakhivka, 7 private houses and an administrative building were damaged; Kurakhove and Hostrye are under fire. A person was wounded in Ukrainske and 2 five-storey buildings were damaged. In the Novohrodivka community, 1 person died in Ptychke, 3 houses were damaged; 4 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged in Mykhailivka; a house was damaged in Orlivka.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 5 people were wounded and 28 houses were damaged. An industrial area was shelled in Sloviansk. In Kostiantynivka, 16 private houses, a multi-story building and 2 administrative buildings were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In the Toretsk district, 8 houses were damaged: 7 in Pivnichne and 1 in Shcherbynivka. In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 private houses and 3 multi-story buildings were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 23 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 53 people, including 8 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian invaders attacked the outskirts of Sloviansk. PHOTO.

