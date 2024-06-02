Day in Kharkiv region: Russians shelled the Bohoduhiv, Kharkiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts, there are casualties. PHOTO

Over the past day in the Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked the villages of Perovske, Ivashky, Lisne, Bohuslavka, and Petropavlivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

As a result of the mortar shelling of Perovske village, Bohodukhiv district, 3 private houses were damaged. In the evening, Russians shelled the village of Ivashky with artillery. Three houses, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged there.

A private house was damaged in the village of Chaikivka, Kharkiv district, as a result of a UAV strike, two women were injured. In the afternoon, Russians shelled Lisne village from Belgorod with multiple rocket launchers.

A warehouse was damaged in the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district. The shelling of Petropavlivka village in Kupiansk district caused a fire.

