In week, soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminated more than 2 hundred invaders in Kharkiv region, many "300" and destroyed enemy equipment. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week, units of the Third Assault Brigade repelled new enemy attacks in the Kharkiv region, regained their positions and severely reduced the occupiers’ manpower.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the brigade.

As noted, the enemy's losses in the 3rd Brigade's frontline are equivalent to an enemy battalion:

416 occupiers - three hundred;

226 occupiers - two hundred.

"Russian BMP-2s, betters, as well as BATs and buggies were eliminated from the equipment. ZALA reconnaissance drones and Lancets reconnaissance and strike drones were taken out of the sky. We destroyed a number of enemy electronic warfare equipment, including another trench electronic warfare system and a Starlink," the statement said.

Watch more: Massive enemy assault on positions of 42nd SMB near Starytsia: at least 20 occupiers were killed and 8 pieces of equipment were destroyed. VIDEO