1 person died, 4 were injured as result of the morning attack of Russian Federation on Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Donetsk region in the morning, killing 1 person and wounding 5.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Russians struck at the Northern Toretsk community, killing 1 person and injuring 4.

The enemy also dropped two unmanned aerial vehicles on Selydove. One person was wounded, a company and 2 vehicles were damaged.

