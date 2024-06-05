1 person died, 4 were injured as result of the morning attack of Russian Federation on Donetsk region. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked the Donetsk region in the morning, killing 1 person and wounding 5.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, Russians struck at the Northern Toretsk community, killing 1 person and injuring 4.
The enemy also dropped two unmanned aerial vehicles on Selydove. One person was wounded, a company and 2 vehicles were damaged.
