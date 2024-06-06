Occupiers attacked Selydove in Donetsk region with air bombs, 6 people were wounded. PHOTOS

On the evening of 5 June, Russian invaders attacked Selydove in Donetsk region with two UMPB D-30SN bombs.

According to Censor.NET, Suspilne reported this.

"Six people were wounded in the shelling of the town of Selydove in Donetsk region. The Russian army attacked Selydove on 5 June at around 10:10 p.m., probably with two aerial bombs," the statement said.

